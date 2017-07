Target, Walgreens, Wal-Mart and other retailers have reached an agreement to settle a multidistrict litigation alleging the companies sold herbal supplements that did not contain their marketed active ingredients.

All of the 71 MDL cases consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois are included under the agreement, the parties said in a filing on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ukujt2