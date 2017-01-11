FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs fight retailers' bid to toss herbal supplements MDL
January 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Plaintiffs fight retailers' bid to toss herbal supplements MDL

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A group of consumers suing Target, Walgreens and other retailers for allegedly misrepresenting the contents of herbal supplements have asked a judge to reject the companies' request to toss the multidistrict litigation.

The plaintiffs told U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve of the Northern District of Illinois on Monday it would be inappropriate to dismiss their case, which is based on New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman's investigation into the herbal supplements industry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2icxIEC

