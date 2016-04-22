FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J&J Pinnacle plaintiffs fight for full $360 mln punitive-damage award
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 22, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

J&J Pinnacle plaintiffs fight for full $360 mln punitive-damage award

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

April 22 -

Five plaintiffs suing Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy unit over Pinnacle hip implants have asked a federal judge in Texas to let them collect the full $360 million in punitive damages they were awarded last month, calling a state cap that could reduce it to less than $10 million unconstitutional.

In a brief filed Thursday, lawyers for the five plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in the Northern District of Texas to ignore the cap because it is based on a formula that takes into account the economic damages awarded to plaintiffs for things such as lost earning potential.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/249c9CT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.