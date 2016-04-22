J&J Pinnacle plaintiffs fight for full $360 mln punitive-damage award

April 22 -

Five plaintiffs suing Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy unit over Pinnacle hip implants have asked a federal judge in Texas to let them collect the full $360 million in punitive damages they were awarded last month, calling a state cap that could reduce it to less than $10 million unconstitutional.

In a brief filed Thursday, lawyers for the five plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in the Northern District of Texas to ignore the cap because it is based on a formula that takes into account the economic damages awarded to plaintiffs for things such as lost earning potential.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/249c9CT