FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11th Circuit overturns $40 mln sanction order in diet-pill suit
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 5, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit overturns $40 mln sanction order in diet-pill suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has tossed a $40 million penalty against a weight-loss-supplement manufacturer and several individuals tied to the company, finding that a lower court was too hasty in barring evidence to back up their fat-burning claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday said the district court had erroneously concluded that defendants - Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, its CEO Jared Wheat and senior vice president Stephen Smith, and Terrill Wright, a doctor who endorsed its products - were in violation of a 2008 injunction because they did not produce clinical trials to support weight-loss product claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zyIlnO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.