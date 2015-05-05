11th Circuit overturns $40 mln sanction order in diet-pill suit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has tossed a $40 million penalty against a weight-loss-supplement manufacturer and several individuals tied to the company, finding that a lower court was too hasty in barring evidence to back up their fat-burning claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday said the district court had erroneously concluded that defendants - Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, its CEO Jared Wheat and senior vice president Stephen Smith, and Terrill Wright, a doctor who endorsed its products - were in violation of a 2008 injunction because they did not produce clinical trials to support weight-loss product claims.

