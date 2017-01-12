FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda sued over rodent-attracting soy wire insulation
January 12, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

Honda sued over rodent-attracting soy wire insulation

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

American Honda Motor Company Inc was hit on Tuesday with a lawsuit alleging a soy-based coating for electrical wiring and fuel lines in its vehicles attracted rodents who chewed on them and caused extensive damage.

The complaint, filed Tuesday by law firm Napoli Shkolnik in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges Honda violated California and Kansas consumer-protection laws and seeks to certify a nationwide class of Honda owners and lessees whose cars have soy-based insulation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ig3PD4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
