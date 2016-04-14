FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL sought for lawsuits over Honest Company cleaning products
April 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

MDL sought for lawsuits over Honest Company cleaning products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The plaintiff who filed the first proposed class action against celebrity Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company over allegations that certain products are falsely marketed as being made without a skin-irritating chemical has asked to consolidate her case with five others.

In a motion filed Monday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiff Staci Seed - represented by lawyers from Pearson Simon & Warshaw, Freed Kanner London & Millen and Shulman Law - asked to create a new multidistrict litigation for the cases before U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in the Central District of California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qJrpYE

