MDL sought for lawsuits over Honest Company cleaning products

The plaintiff who filed the first proposed class action against celebrity Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company over allegations that certain products are falsely marketed as being made without a skin-irritating chemical has asked to consolidate her case with five others.

In a motion filed Monday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiff Staci Seed - represented by lawyers from Pearson Simon & Warshaw, Freed Kanner London & Millen and Shulman Law - asked to create a new multidistrict litigation for the cases before U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in the Central District of California.

