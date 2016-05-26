FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California court revives case against hospital over off-label device use
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics Rio
May 26, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

California court revives case against hospital over off-label device use

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A divided California appeals court has revived a negligence claim against a hospital where a surgeon allegedly used a bone-graft device in an unapproved procedure despite warnings from federal regulators about the medical risks.

In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, California’s Second District Court of Appeal rejected Olympia Medical Center’s argument that it had no legal duty to inform plaintiff Kimberly Pickett about the risks of using Medtronic’s Infuse device for cervical spine surgery, or to adopt policies and procedures governing the product’s off-label uses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/249XvJE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.