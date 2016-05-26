California court revives case against hospital over off-label device use

A divided California appeals court has revived a negligence claim against a hospital where a surgeon allegedly used a bone-graft device in an unapproved procedure despite warnings from federal regulators about the medical risks.

In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, California’s Second District Court of Appeal rejected Olympia Medical Center’s argument that it had no legal duty to inform plaintiff Kimberly Pickett about the risks of using Medtronic’s Infuse device for cervical spine surgery, or to adopt policies and procedures governing the product’s off-label uses.

