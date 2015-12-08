FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court tosses suits over Howmedica spinal device
December 8, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Court tosses suits over Howmedica spinal device

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Michigan has dismissed two lawsuits alleging that Stryker Corp’s Howmedica Osteonics unit misled clinical-study participants about the safety of a metallic device, CerviCore, designed to be implanted in patients’ cervical spines.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy in the Eastern District of Michigan said the lawsuits from Phyllis Ann Good and Stephen and Tara Pepke were barred by the state’s statute of limitations. They are among 14 individuals whose claims were originally brought as part of a multi-plaintiff lawsuit in the Southern District of Illinois.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M1KYhy

