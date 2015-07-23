FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA appeals court revives long-running class suit over HP notebooks
#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

CA appeals court revives long-running class suit over HP notebooks

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has reinstated parts of a proposed nationwide class action, originally filed in 2003, that accuses Hewlett-Packard Co of selling notebook computers with a defect that caused their screens to go dark.

On Wednesday, the California Sixth Appellate District Court of Appeal unanimously reversed a ruling from the lower court that denied plaintiffs’ motion to certify a nationwide class. It also restored several claims that HP violated California consumer-protection laws and breached the computers’ warranty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SEVdN5

