HP laptop customers succeed in second shot at class certification

Dec 21 -

A federal judge in California has certified a class of California customers who say they bought Hewlett-Packard laptops with wireless cards that did not function as promised, after a previous attempt to certify a nationwide class fell short.

The class approved by U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in the Northern District of California on Friday includes individuals in California who purchased one of nearly 30 laptop models from HP’s website between January 2010 and April 2011 with a wireless card that only connected to networks operating on one of two common frequencies. The class encompasses purchasers of an estimated 42,000 computers, according to the order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22lrpwr