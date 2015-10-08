Wyeth loses bid to break up California class over HRT drugs

A federal judge in California has rejected Wyeth Inc’s request to decertify a class of California women who say they were misled into thinking that its hormone-replacement therapy products could prevent multiple ailments without raising their risk of breast cancer.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Houston in San Diego said that Wyeth had failed to convince him that the class in the long-running consumer-fraud lawsuit did not share enough common issues, nor that it would be too difficult to ascertain who qualified to join the class.

