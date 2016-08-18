Hyland's beats class claims over homeopathic products

A federal judge in California has handed a win to homeopathic medicine maker Hyland’s on two remaining claims in a class action accusing the company of misleading customers about the efficacy of nine products, ranging from headache relief to cramp treatment.

Last year, a jury cleared California-based Hyland’s and parent company Standard Homeopathic Company of consumer-protection claims seeking monetary damages. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in the Central District of California found for Hyland’s on the remaining unfair-competition and false-advertising claims, which sought injunctive relief to halt the allegedly deceptive practices.

