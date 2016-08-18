FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyland's beats class claims over homeopathic products
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Hyland's beats class claims over homeopathic products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has handed a win to homeopathic medicine maker Hyland’s on two remaining claims in a class action accusing the company of misleading customers about the efficacy of nine products, ranging from headache relief to cramp treatment.

Last year, a jury cleared California-based Hyland’s and parent company Standard Homeopathic Company of consumer-protection claims seeking monetary damages. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in the Central District of California found for Hyland’s on the remaining unfair-competition and false-advertising claims, which sought injunctive relief to halt the allegedly deceptive practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bzVWTi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.