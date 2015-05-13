FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sovereign Silver class in peril after judge rejects lead plaintiff
May 13, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Sovereign Silver class in peril after judge rejects lead plaintiff

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has tentatively decertified and dismissed a class action over immune-support claims on Natural-Immunogenics’ Sovereign Silver products, after excoriating plaintiffs’ counsel for their “repeated inability” to find a class representative.

U.S. District Judge Larry Burns in the Southern District of California gave class counsel from the Newport Trial Group until May 15 to respond to his tentative decision, which came Tuesday in response to revelations that the named plaintiff selected to represent California consumers was not a class member.

