6th Circuit revives breast-implant suit over state-law choice

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit over Dow Corning silicone breast implants after finding that the lower court should have applied the statute of limitations under North Carolina law, where the product was implanted, instead of Michigan, where the company filed for bankruptcy.

In a 2-1 ruling Friday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that even though Pamela Sutherland’s case was transferred to Michigan after Dow Corning filed for bankruptcy in 1995, it was still governed by the law of North Carolina, where she sued in 1993.

