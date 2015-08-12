FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No insurance coverage for decal dispute - 8th Circuit
August 12, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

No insurance coverage for decal dispute - 8th Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected a Minnesota-based company’s bid to reinstate a lawsuit accusing its insurer of improperly denying coverage for a client’s complaints and subsequent lawsuit over allegedly faulty adhesive-backed vehicle decals.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said that a spreadsheet detailing alleged monetary damages sent by a client to Ritrama Inc constituted a “claim” under the company’s insurance policy with HDI-Gerling America Insurance Co. Because the spreadsheet was sent before Ritrama purchased the policy, a district court had correctly granted the insurer summary judgment in a lawsuit from Ritrama seeking indemnification for the decal dispute, the three-judge panel unanimously ruled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L5szWB

