7 months ago
Lawyers picked to lead Invokana MDL
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Lawyers picked to lead Invokana MDL

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Lawyers from Seeger Weiss and Douglas & London have been selected as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs who allege Johnson & Johnson's Type II diabetes drug Invokana can cause kidney damage.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Trenton, New Jersey, appointed Christopher Seeger and Michael London to serve as co-lead counsel in multidistrict Invokana litigation. Martinotti also named liaison counsel, a three-member executive committee and a eight-member steering committee for the MDL.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jt1zHX

