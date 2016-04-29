FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury hears closing arguments in J&J talc powder trial in St. Louis
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 29, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Jury hears closing arguments in J&J talc powder trial in St. Louis

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jurors in Missouri heard closing arguments Friday following a three-week state court trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based powders caused a woman to develop ovarian cancer.

The case brought by Gloria Ristesund, who said she used J&J talc powder for feminine hygiene for decades, is the second to go to trial this year in St. Louis, where most of the more than 1,200 similar cases are pending. Earlier this year, a different jury in the same court awarded $72 million to the family of woman who died of ovarian cancer after years of talc use.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pQbqXH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.