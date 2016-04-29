Jury hears closing arguments in J&J talc powder trial in St. Louis

Jurors in Missouri heard closing arguments Friday following a three-week state court trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based powders caused a woman to develop ovarian cancer.

The case brought by Gloria Ristesund, who said she used J&J talc powder for feminine hygiene for decades, is the second to go to trial this year in St. Louis, where most of the more than 1,200 similar cases are pending. Earlier this year, a different jury in the same court awarded $72 million to the family of woman who died of ovarian cancer after years of talc use.

