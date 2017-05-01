J&J's Ethicon hit with $20 million verdict in mesh case

A state court jury in Philadelphia has order Johnson & Johnson to pay $20 million to a New Jersey woman who said she suffered injuries after receiving a pelvic mesh implant made by the company's Ethicon unit.

The verdict on Friday marked the third multimillion-dollar verdict for a plaintiff in the mass tort litigation in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas over its pelvic mesh implants. J&J faces thousands of similar lawsuits nationally.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qxjRZh