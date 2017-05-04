FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J says expert payments doom $151 million hip implant verdict
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

J&J says expert payments doom $151 million hip implant verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson is urging an appeals court to overturn a $151 verdict in favor of five plaintiffs who blamed injuries on its Pinnacle hip implants, saying their lawyer falsely told jurors that two doctors were not compensated to testify as experts.

The allegations were made in papers J&J filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans following the second trial in litigation involving more than 9,000 plaintiffs suing over a metal-on-metal implant made by J&J unit DePuy Orthopaedics.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p2dAYW

