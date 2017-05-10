J&J argues appeal of $72 million talc verdict

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday urged a Missouri appeals court to overturn a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they blamed on her use of the company's talc-based products for genital hygiene.

In arguments before the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District in St. Louis, a lawyer for J&J argued for a three-judge panel to reverse the February 2016 verdict stemming from the death of Alabama resident Jacqueline Fox.

