an hour ago
J&J faces first California trial over talc cancer risks
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 12:18 AM / an hour ago

J&J faces first California trial over talc cancer risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday urged jurors to not find it liable in the first trial the company has faced in California over claims that its talc-based products for feminine hygiene can cause ovarian cancer.

The trial in Los Angeles Superior Court came in the case of California resident Eva Echeverria, who claims she developed ovarian cancer after using J&J's talc products and is among roughly 300 plaintiffs with lawsuits pending in the state.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uDiBqp

