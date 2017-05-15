Plaintiffs challenge Texas damages cap in J&J hip-implant appeal

Lawyers for five plaintiffs who are seeking to restore a $502 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson over injuries they blamed on its Pinnacle hip implants are arguing that a Texas law that caps punitive damages is unconstitutional.

In a brief filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday, the plaintiffs took aim at the Texas tort reform law as they sought to reverse a lower-court decision that reduced the verdict to $151 million.

