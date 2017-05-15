FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs challenge Texas damages cap in J&J hip-implant appeal
May 15, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 3 months ago

Plaintiffs challenge Texas damages cap in J&J hip-implant appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for five plaintiffs who are seeking to restore a $502 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson over injuries they blamed on its Pinnacle hip implants are arguing that a Texas law that caps punitive damages is unconstitutional.

In a brief filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday, the plaintiffs took aim at the Texas tort reform law as they sought to reverse a lower-court decision that reduced the verdict to $151 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r9G7MI

