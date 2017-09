(Reuters) - The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is set to consider products-liability claims over C.R. Bard filters, a popular class of antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones and Kind snack bars advertised as “all natural” and “healthy.”

The following cases are scheduled for oral argument during a July 30 hearing in San Francisco.

