Judge asks FDA again for update on evaporated cane juice guidance

By Barbara Grzincic

In the face of the government’s continued silence on whether the term “evaporated cane juice” can appear on food labels, a federal judge has again asked the Food and Drug Administration whether it plans to act within the next six months.

The request is the second from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, who is handling two of more than a dozen deceptive-labeling lawsuits that were put on hold after the FDA announced in March 2014 that it was re-opening the comment period on draft guidance it had issued in 2009. The never-finalized draft says evaporated cane juice is “not the common or usual name of any type of sweetener,” and falsely implies the sugar-based substance is a juice.

