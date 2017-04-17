FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit to hear juice-label cases against Motts, Ocean Spray
April 17, 2017

9th Circuit to hear juice-label cases against Motts, Ocean Spray

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court will hear back-to-back arguments on Wednesday in separate cases brought by consumers who accuse Motts and Ocean Spray Cranberries of deceiving the public about whether their juices contain added sugar.

Mohammad Rahman, a diabetic, is asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive his potential class-action lawsuit claiming Motts' label for its 100 percent Apple Juice product was deceptive and failed to include a necessary disclaimer that it was not a low-calorie beverage.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oFCJH6

