Case to Watch: California to weigh jurisdiction for out-of-state plaintiffs
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 31, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Case to Watch: California to weigh jurisdiction for out-of-state plaintiffs

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The California Supreme Court is set to decide whether non- residents can sue pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb in its state courts, in an appeal that could clarify what presence companies must have in California in order to be sued there by out-of-state plaintiffs.

The state high court will hear oral arguments June 2 in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s bid to overturn a ruling that found California courts had jurisdiction to hear claims from non-California residents who said they were injured by the New York-based company’s blood thinner Plavix.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ua9q4X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
