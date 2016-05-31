Case to Watch: California to weigh jurisdiction for out-of-state plaintiffs

(Reuters) -

The California Supreme Court is set to decide whether non- residents can sue pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb in its state courts, in an appeal that could clarify what presence companies must have in California in order to be sued there by out-of-state plaintiffs.

The state high court will hear oral arguments June 2 in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s bid to overturn a ruling that found California courts had jurisdiction to hear claims from non-California residents who said they were injured by the New York-based company’s blood thinner Plavix.

