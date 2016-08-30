California high court gives green light to out-of-state plaintiffs

The California Supreme Court has ruled non-residents can bring claims over Bristol-Myers Squibb's blood thinner Plavix in the state's courts, finding the corporation's national marketing campaign and sales in the state subjected it to specific jurisdiction.

In a 4-3 ruling on Monday, the state high court affirmed that California courts had jurisdiction over nearly 600 non-residents' claims against New York-based Bristol-Myers, based on the company's "single, coordinated, nationwide course of conduct" involving Plavix.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2byPtFJ