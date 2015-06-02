MDL proposed for suits over Kind snack bar labeling

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs accusing Kind LLC of misleading customers about the nutritional contents of its popular snack bars are seeking to consolidate a dozen similar lawsuits over the claims in California federal court.

On Monday, plaintiffs in one suit, represented by the Law Offices of Ronald Marron, filed a motion with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking to transfer the cases to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in the Central District of California.

