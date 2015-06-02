FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL proposed for suits over Kind snack bar labeling
June 2, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

MDL proposed for suits over Kind snack bar labeling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs accusing Kind LLC of misleading customers about the nutritional contents of its popular snack bars are seeking to consolidate a dozen similar lawsuits over the claims in California federal court.

On Monday, plaintiffs in one suit, represented by the Law Offices of Ronald Marron, filed a motion with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking to transfer the cases to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in the Central District of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AJGkWV

