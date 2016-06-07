Appeals court kicks $20 million artificial knee verdict to the curb

A Pennsylvania appeals court has vacated for the third time $20 million in damages awarded to a woman who said she suffered serious injuries from riding an exercise bike for a video promoting her Zimmer knee implant.

In its decision Monday, the Pennsylvania Superior Court said the award for plaintiff Margo Polett and her husband against Zimmer and Public Communications, the marketing firm it hired to make the video, was "excessive - if not punitive."

