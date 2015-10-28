FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn. Supreme Court reverses ruling that tossed $20m knee-injury verdict
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

Penn. Supreme Court reverses ruling that tossed $20m knee-injury verdict

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Pennsylvania’s highest court has reversed a ruling that vacated a $20 million verdict for a woman who said she suffered serious injuries after being coaxed into riding an exercise bike for an educational video promoting her Zimmer knee implants.

In a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said a lower appellate court had mistakenly second-guessed a series of rulings from the trial judge, including one that barred jurors from hearing about a tolling agreement between plaintiff Margo Polett and her surgeon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HcbZxR

