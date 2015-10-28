Penn. Supreme Court reverses ruling that tossed $20m knee-injury verdict

Pennsylvania’s highest court has reversed a ruling that vacated a $20 million verdict for a woman who said she suffered serious injuries after being coaxed into riding an exercise bike for an educational video promoting her Zimmer knee implants.

In a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said a lower appellate court had mistakenly second-guessed a series of rulings from the trial judge, including one that barred jurors from hearing about a tolling agreement between plaintiff Margo Polett and her surgeon.

