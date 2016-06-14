Judge orders Zimmer knee-implant plaintiffs to verify injuries

An Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation involving Zimmer's NexGen knee implants has directed plaintiffs to submit a sworn medical statement linking their alleged injuries to the company's devices.

Over objections from plaintiffs' lawyers, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer on Friday entered a rare "Lone Pine" order, used by federal and state judges to weed out unsubstantiated or unrelated cases from consolidated proceedings.

