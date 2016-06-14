FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge orders Zimmer knee-implant plaintiffs to verify injuries
June 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge orders Zimmer knee-implant plaintiffs to verify injuries

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

An Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation involving Zimmer's NexGen knee implants has directed plaintiffs to submit a sworn medical statement linking their alleged injuries to the company's devices.

Over objections from plaintiffs' lawyers, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer on Friday entered a rare "Lone Pine" order, used by federal and state judges to weed out unsubstantiated or unrelated cases from consolidated proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ypcujs

