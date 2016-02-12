No stay for Benecol suit while 9th Circuit weighs food-label appeals: judge

A proposed class action accusing a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary of misleading consumers about trans fat in its Benecol spread will not join a growing number of California food-labeling suits to be put on hold while a federal appeals court weighs three related appeals, a federal judge has ruled.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Morrison England in the Eastern District of California said J&J and McNeil Nutritionals’ argument that the outcome of the three appeals pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could affect the fate of Joann Martinelli’s lawsuit was “simply too speculative to justify staying this action.”

