FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No stay for Benecol suit while 9th Circuit weighs food-label appeals: judge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 12, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

No stay for Benecol suit while 9th Circuit weighs food-label appeals: judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary of misleading consumers about trans fat in its Benecol spread will not join a growing number of California food-labeling suits to be put on hold while a federal appeals court weighs three related appeals, a federal judge has ruled.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Morrison England in the Eastern District of California said J&J and McNeil Nutritionals’ argument that the outcome of the three appeals pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could affect the fate of Joann Martinelli’s lawsuit was “simply too speculative to justify staying this action.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PQVSgI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.