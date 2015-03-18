Food companies preserve landmark win in Prop 65 suit over baby food

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has upheld a key victory for food companies in a lawsuit claiming that they failed to disclose harmful levels of lead in baby food products.

Wednesday’s ruling from the California First District Court of Appeal sets an important precedent for companies facing litigation under California’s Proposition 65, which requires disclosure of potentially harmful chemicals in products, according to a lead lawyer for the companies, Michele Corash of Morrison & Foerster.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xzkFJS