Class claims tossed, individual suit survives over Bausch & Lomb lenses
March 12, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Class claims tossed, individual suit survives over Bausch & Lomb lenses

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bausch & Lomb has dodged claims from a proposed class accusing it of deceptively marketing its Crystalens artificial eye lens, but it must face an individual plaintiff’s allegations that it failed to report to federal regulators all adverse events linked to the device.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller in the Southern District of California denied Bausch & Lomb’s motion to dismiss individual failure-to-warn claims from plaintiff Irena Michajlun over injuries allegedly caused by the Crystalens, which is implanted in patients’ eyes after cataract surgery to replace the eye’s natural lens.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DbGRAP

