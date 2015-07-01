FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit revives suit linking Levaquin to deadly skin disease
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit revives suit linking Levaquin to deadly skin disease

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a woman’s claim alleging that Levaquin, an antibiotic made by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit, caused a life-threatening skin condition that put her in a coma for two weeks.

On Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the district court had been too hasty in concluding that Gail Holmes’ strict products liability claim was barred by California’s two-year statute of limitations, since she was still in a coma on the day the lower court decided she should have been aware of a potential link between the drug and her condition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1f2kUL5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.