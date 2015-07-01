9th Circuit revives suit linking Levaquin to deadly skin disease

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a woman’s claim alleging that Levaquin, an antibiotic made by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit, caused a life-threatening skin condition that put her in a coma for two weeks.

On Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the district court had been too hasty in concluding that Gail Holmes’ strict products liability claim was barred by California’s two-year statute of limitations, since she was still in a coma on the day the lower court decided she should have been aware of a potential link between the drug and her condition.

