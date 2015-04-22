Court halts lawsuit blaming Lexapro for attempted murder

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has put on hold a products-liability lawsuit brought by a woman convicted of attempted murder, who claims that taking the antidepressant Lexapro gave her the “irresistible impulse” to stab her husband.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in the Northern District of California granted Lexapro manufacturer Forest Laboratories’ motion to stay Laura Wenke’s lawsuit pending a final appellate ruling on her 2014 conviction for attempting to murder her husband. Forest is represented by Hassard Bonnington and Ulmer & Berne.

