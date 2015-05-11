FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas high court reverses verdict in aerial-lift death suit
May 11, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Texas high court reverses verdict in aerial-lift death suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An accident caused by misuse does not render a product “unreasonably dangerous,” Texas’ highest court has ruled, clearing Genie Industries of liability in a suit blaming one of its aerial lifts for a man’s death.

A 6-3 majority of the Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower appellate court and tossed a $1.3 million verdict for the family of Walter Matak, an electrician who died following a fall from a Genie Industries Aerial Work Platform-40’ Super Series while working on electrical issues at a Texas church.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
