Plaintiffs' statistician 'cherry picked' Lipitor-diabetes data - judge
November 25, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs' statistician 'cherry picked' Lipitor-diabetes data - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A statistics expert for plaintiffs suing Pfizer over its cholesterol medication Lipitor employed a “results driven and unreliable” analysis of scientific data to find a link between the blockbuster drug and diabetes, a federal judge has ruled.

Friday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in South Carolina excludes some of the proposed testimony from plaintiffs’ expert Nicholas Jewell, a statistician whose testimony has also come under fire from Pfizer in separate litigation over the antidepressant Zoloft.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N7AlKZ

