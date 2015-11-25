Plaintiffs' statistician 'cherry picked' Lipitor-diabetes data - judge

A statistics expert for plaintiffs suing Pfizer over its cholesterol medication Lipitor employed a “results driven and unreliable” analysis of scientific data to find a link between the blockbuster drug and diabetes, a federal judge has ruled.

Friday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in South Carolina excludes some of the proposed testimony from plaintiffs’ expert Nicholas Jewell, a statistician whose testimony has also come under fire from Pfizer in separate litigation over the antidepressant Zoloft.

