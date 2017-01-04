FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer escapes Lipitor MDL as diabetes link fails
January 4, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 8 months ago

Pfizer escapes Lipitor MDL as diabetes link fails

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in South Carolina has tossed most of the lawsuits in a multidistrict litigation alleging Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering drug increased women's risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston granted summary judgment in all lawsuits in the MDL, except for those most recently filed. The judge said the plaintiffs failed to produce adequate evidence that Lipitor could cause female patients to develop diabetes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ibFFpw

