3 months ago
Pfizer must face Lipitor injury lawsuits in California state court - judge
May 24, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 3 months ago

Pfizer must face Lipitor injury lawsuits in California state court - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Pfizer Inc has lost a bid to remove from California state to federal court lawsuits by about 4,800 women who claim they developed diabetes as a result of taking the blockbuster anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney in Los Angeles ruled on Tuesday that, as less than 100 plaintiffs proposed trying their cases jointly, the cases fell short of the Class Action Fairness Act's threshold for federal jurisdiction over mass actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qljD6J

