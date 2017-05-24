Pfizer must face Lipitor injury lawsuits in California state court - judge

Pfizer Inc has lost a bid to remove from California state to federal court lawsuits by about 4,800 women who claim they developed diabetes as a result of taking the blockbuster anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney in Los Angeles ruled on Tuesday that, as less than 100 plaintiffs proposed trying their cases jointly, the cases fell short of the Class Action Fairness Act's threshold for federal jurisdiction over mass actions.

