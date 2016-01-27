FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lipitor MDL teeters after expert-witness ruling on diabetes claims
January 27, 2016

Lipitor MDL teeters after expert-witness ruling on diabetes claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 27 -

The lead lawyer for plaintiffs alleging that Pfizer’s cholesterol drug Lipitor causes diabetes has said he is unsure whether any of the thousands of cases in federal multidistrict litigation can survive summary judgment in light of a recent ruling on a key expert.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in South Carolina gave plaintiffs 15 days to inform him if any of them think their claims can move forward despite his December ruling excluding testimony from Dr. Elizabeth Murphy, a medical professor tapped to testify about a specific link between Lipitor and type-2 diabetes in a bellwether case.

