Expert can only testify on diabetes risk for highest Lipitor dose: MDL judge

By Jessica Dye

A federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation involving Pfizer’s Lipitor has dealt another blow to plaintiffs by excluding much of their expert testimony related to whether the cholesterol medication can generally raise users’ risk of diabetes.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in South Carolina said just one of the plaintiffs’ four general causation experts could testify, and limited that testimony to the effects of Lipitor when taken in 80 milligram doses, as opposed to more common 10, 20 and 40 milligram doses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MZ0k8D