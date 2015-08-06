FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three plaintiffs' lawyers tapped to lead Lumber Liquidators MDL
August 6, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Three plaintiffs' lawyers tapped to lead Lumber Liquidators MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia has picked three class-action veterans to steer multi-district litigation that accuses Lumber Liquidators of selling flooring that contained dangerous levels of formaldehyde.

Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Nancy Fineman of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy and Steven Toll of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll will serve as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs, according to an order Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W4i8G0

