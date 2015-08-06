Three plaintiffs' lawyers tapped to lead Lumber Liquidators MDL

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia has picked three class-action veterans to steer multi-district litigation that accuses Lumber Liquidators of selling flooring that contained dangerous levels of formaldehyde.

Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Nancy Fineman of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy and Steven Toll of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll will serve as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs, according to an order Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia.

