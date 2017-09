(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has consolidated more than 100 lawsuits against Lumber Liquidators over formaldehyde levels in Chinese-made flooring products in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The order was handed down on Friday by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which heard oral arguments on the transfer motion on May 28 in Minnesota.

