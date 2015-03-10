FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consolidation sought for Lumber Liquidators lawsuits
March 10, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Consolidation sought for Lumber Liquidators lawsuits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California lawyer is seeking to consolidate 10 proposed class actions filed by consumers claiming that Chinese-made flooring products sold by Lumber Liquidators contained excessive levels of formaldehyde.

On Monday, San Diego-based attorney Ronald Marron asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer Lumber Liquidators litigation to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C4NCEB

