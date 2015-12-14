Lumber Liquidators loses bid for quick win in flooring MDL

A federal judge in Virginia has mostly denied Lumber Liquidators’ request to dismiss lawsuits from consumers who say it sold formaldehyde-tainted wood-based flooring products and falsely claimed they met California emissions standards.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in the Eastern District of Virginia said plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation could move forward, for now, with all but a negligent misrepresentation claim on behalf of consumers from California, New York, Illinois and Texas, since plaintiffs in those states would be barred from seeking purely economic losses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lJAu1u