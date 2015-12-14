FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lumber Liquidators loses bid for quick win in flooring MDL
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Lumber Liquidators loses bid for quick win in flooring MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Virginia has mostly denied Lumber Liquidators’ request to dismiss lawsuits from consumers who say it sold formaldehyde-tainted wood-based flooring products and falsely claimed they met California emissions standards.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in the Eastern District of Virginia said plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation could move forward, for now, with all but a negligent misrepresentation claim on behalf of consumers from California, New York, Illinois and Texas, since plaintiffs in those states would be barred from seeking purely economic losses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lJAu1u

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.