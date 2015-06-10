Second shot at class cert. fails in Skinnygirl Margarita suit

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has for a second time refused to certify a class of consumers who say Skinnygirl Margaritas are not “all natural” as advertised, saying plaintiffs offered no reliable way to sort out class members from bogus claimants.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in New Jersey said that plaintiffs’ newly proposed method for ascertaining class members still leaned too heavily on customers’ own “say so” through sworn affidavits, going against case law from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes New Jersey.

