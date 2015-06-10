FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second shot at class cert. fails in Skinnygirl Margarita suit
June 10, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

Second shot at class cert. fails in Skinnygirl Margarita suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has for a second time refused to certify a class of consumers who say Skinnygirl Margaritas are not “all natural” as advertised, saying plaintiffs offered no reliable way to sort out class members from bogus claimants.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in New Jersey said that plaintiffs’ newly proposed method for ascertaining class members still leaned too heavily on customers’ own “say so” through sworn affidavits, going against case law from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes New Jersey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JG2yfi

