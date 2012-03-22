FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on work
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 6 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Gasoline rose in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday as the March contract neared its end and Tesoro and BP were performing overhauls at their Los Angeles-area refineries, traders said.

March delivery CARBOB gasoline, which will stop trading by Friday, sold 8 cents higher at a 7-cent-a-gallon discount to NYMEX April RBOB gasoline.

Tesoro Corp began work this week on its 97,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refinery in Wilmington, California, as BP Plc’s 253,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery was in the second week of a shutdown for planned work on the crude distillation and coking units at the refinery.

San Francisco Bay spot market March CARBOB was 2 cents a gallon weaker than L.A. as Tesoro said it had completed the month-long restart from a two-month overhaul at its 166,000 bpd San Francisco-area refinery in Martinez, California.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market fell 1 cent to trade at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

April-delivery CARBOB in L.A. remained flat to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

L.A.-market April CARB diesel, made to cut pollution in California’s cities, rose a half-cent to 10 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil. EPA-grade April diesel sold at even to CARB diesel in L.A.

L.A. April jet fuel was 1.5 cent stronger at a 15-cent offer premium on NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was offered unchanged at 23 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.