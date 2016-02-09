FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge tosses claims that Iams cat food didn't disclose forced labor
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Judge tosses claims that Iams cat food didn't disclose forced labor

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action accusing global food and beverage giant Mars Inc of failing to disclose that seafood used in its Iams brand cat food was potentially harvested through the use of forced labor.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge David Carter in the Central District of California said Virginia-based Mars was under no legal obligation to disclose information that did not pertain to any consumer safety issues or potential defects, even though plaintiffs said disclosures about the company’s labor practices would have swayed their purchasing decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PLMevN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.