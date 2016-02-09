Judge tosses claims that Iams cat food didn't disclose forced labor

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action accusing global food and beverage giant Mars Inc of failing to disclose that seafood used in its Iams brand cat food was potentially harvested through the use of forced labor.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge David Carter in the Central District of California said Virginia-based Mars was under no legal obligation to disclose information that did not pertain to any consumer safety issues or potential defects, even though plaintiffs said disclosures about the company’s labor practices would have swayed their purchasing decision.

