MDL Watch: Panel to weigh separate MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' suits
January 28, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

MDL Watch: Panel to weigh separate MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

In the wake of a fierce showdown over where to consolidate lawsuits over Volkswagen diesel emissions-cheating software, a federal judicial panel on Thursday will consider whether to create a separate multidistrict litigation for similar claims over vehicles made by VW subsidiary Porsche.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will meet in Fort Myers, Florida, on Jan. 28 to consider oral arguments on the following products-liability case:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PCMZTq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
