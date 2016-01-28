MDL Watch: Panel to weigh separate MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' suits

Jan 28 -

In the wake of a fierce showdown over where to consolidate lawsuits over Volkswagen diesel emissions-cheating software, a federal judicial panel on Thursday will consider whether to create a separate multidistrict litigation for similar claims over vehicles made by VW subsidiary Porsche.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will meet in Fort Myers, Florida, on Jan. 28 to consider oral arguments on the following products-liability case:

